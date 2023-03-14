Hello my good football people… gonna kick off this week with a little rant about Chelsea’s so called global fanbase, which is huge. In terms of Twitter (as an indication) the Blues are second only to Manchester United (35m followers) sitting currently on 24m, followed by Arsenal, Liverpool, City and Spurs.

Of course, clubs like United and Liverpool (historically) have had genuine, massive worldwide support. You just need to watch Liverpool in Sydney, Australia (on YouTube) nine years ago, to see 95 000 kitted out fans belting out an emotional rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to understand the gravity of it all. Real problem: Liverpool’s results are unpredictable Or for that matter Cape Town, which probably has the highest concentration of United and Liverpool fans (outside of the North English cities). Yes there’s splatterings of Chelsea and Arsenal, especially in Africa, but the new breed of fan measured by social media stats and shirt sales doesn’t really paint a true reflection.

Yes, the numbers count for the clubs, but I’d say the majority are plastics who don’t REALLY give a f***. Something that really makes me sick is the narrative spread by self-appointed spokespeople of clubs on digital platforms. Some of the bigger Chelsea accounts with a couple of hundred thousand followers spew a lot of garbage and DON’T represent what ‘genuine’ Chelsea fans feel. A prime example, despite a recent resurgence in form is the #PotterOut brigade. The same fools ‘demand’ a return to the Bridge for Thomas Tuchel.

Realisation: Graham Potter I mean everyone is entitled to an opinion and yes, Graham Potter has made the argument for him to continue difficult, but these little pricks on their keyboards, who jumped on board during the Roman Abramovich era are just naïve spoilt brats who actually have little insight or understanding of the game. Regarding the campaign to get Thomas Tuchel back, firstly, have they forgotten the last period of his tenure at the Bridge? It was terrible. The parting of ways was put down to bad results and a “difference of opinion” with the board. But according to reports last week emanating from a leaked e-mail from Tuchel’s ex-wife, the dressing room had lost respect for the gaffer, because of his “erratic behaviour”, while his crumbling marriage and new young girlfriend was a “hot topic of conversation amongst the players”.

Talksport’s outspoken presenter Simon Jordan reckons he knows more and suggested that the real reason for sacking Tuchel would “make people’s eyes water”. I mean what could that be? Is there a butternut girth strap-on in the mix. Whatever the truth is, we, the dumb public, know nothing. Perhaps it will come out or maybe not? Tuchel has filed an interdict to stop his ex going public. Just an example of the kind of crap we read across multiple content platforms. .@ErlingHaaland's penalty secured the points at Selhurst Park! 🙌



Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/837Thdl3QB — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 11, 2023 Anyway, onto the weekend’s action… City just about squeezing their three points, while Arsenal cruised to a training day victory at Fulham.

They looked superb in the first 45 before easing off the peddle, safely consolidating the win. Jeeez, the games are running out and my prediction that Arsenal will blow it looks a bit ropey! Potter seems to (at last) realise that he has to play a three at the back to get his fancy collection playing decent football. Three wins on the trot, is this the turnaround moment?

As for Liverpool, man it’s just mental. How does that happen? 7-0 thumping, then lose to the worst club in the League? Can it be that big game motivation thing? They got 110 percent from everyone in their ‘cup final’ last week and then a complete slump in attitude playing in the freezing drizzle on the south coast. Just four spots remain ⚠️

Who'll reach the last eight? #UCL pic.twitter.com/hKJXBNDNqA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2023 They go to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League 5-2 down. Perhaps that was in the back of their minds? It’ll take a miracle to turn it around, however, that good ol’ big match temperament they showed against United could see them through? Naaaah, don’t be stupid!