Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is allowing himself to dream big this weekend. With his team hosting the irresistible Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup, sometimes dream is all you can do.

Downs have already walked away with a sixth PSL title this season and are chasing the treble once again. As holders of Mzansi's FA cup, they aren't going to let anyone prise the prize from their grip easily. We all know that the Tshwane giants are the juggernaut of the South African game, having assembled the best of the best at Chloorkop with the wealth of the Motsepe family.

They are massive favourites for the clash at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. Stellies are getting their Goliath this weekend and for Barker the thinking is the sky's the limit. The Maroons boss is an optimistic guy, keeping the faith in the Mzansi football arena where riches and resources usually bring success.

Mzansi juggernaut: Mamelodi Sundowns His track record at first division AmaTuks and a spell at cash-strapped AmaZulu when they were relegated in 2014 are testament that he can work with the most basic ingredients. The move to Stellies in 2017 after they took over the old Vasco da Gama setup in 2016 is another one of Barker’s bold risks. Playing in Ida’s Valley, the Bolanders took the NFD by storm and attracted the interest of Remgro and the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS).

With the Remgro and SAS takeover in 2018, Stellies could easily have become the Cape’s answer to Sundowns. But instead of pumping in Rupert billions, the club backed Barker to oversee a more grassroots approach to growing the club. They launched their impressive youth academy in 2019 and by the end of the season had won promotion to the PSL.

A top-four league finish was achieved last season before they let go of a vrag experienced professionals in the off-season. Putting their faith in youth was always going to be a gamble. And while he hasn’t exactly turned water into wine, Barker and Stellies are still hoping for a vintage season.

Beating Downs may well be seen as a minor miracle in the context of SA football. And when the 55-year-old spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the big clash, he did manage to see some "signs". Barker led an unfancied, but talented AmaTuks side to the 2009 Nedbank Cup final, beating Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town en route to a showdown with Moroka Swallows.

And he is drawing on that experience as he looks to guide his span past the star-studded Brazilians. Top class: Stellies’ Devin Titus, left, in action Need some more inspiration? Barker believes that his current crop of youngsters can emulate Manchester United’s famed “Class of ‘92”. Where Alex Ferguson has David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Barker is hoping the likes of academy graduates Antonio van Wyk, Devin Titus, Jayden Adams, Olwethu Makhanya and Athenkosi Mcaba can bring sustained success to the club.

Sadly, missing from that list is the late Oshwin Andries. The 20-year-old looked destined for a glittering career after bursting on the scene at the start of the season. Tragically succumbing to injuries from stabbing ahead of the launch of the tournament at the start of February, Barker said that the club would do everything possible to use their young teammate’s memory as a way to galvanise the squad. In his memory: Oshwin Andries Having never won a knockout game as a club up to that point, Stellies have scored nine goals in the previous two rounds of the competition.

Obviously Andries’ passing isn’t the only personal pain at the club, with Barker and his family hit with the failing health of his legendary uncle Clive Barker, Bafana Bafana’s hero coach of their Afcon 1996 triumph. And the signs don’t end there. Those two wins have come away from their Danie Craven Stadium home.

Once again the club is forced to play at Athlone this weekend due the Maties rugby team booking the ground for a possible Monday night Varsity Cup final. Playing away from your fans isn't ideal in this situation, but Barker quipped that "sometimes these things are written in the stars". The signs are there. And after a long and testing season, Barker is believing.