Just like Rocky Balboa up against the ropes against Ivan Drago in the climatic finale of Rocky VI, the Springboks are right where they want to be. Oe toegemoer, jaw hanging on to his face by the skin of his teeth and out on his feet from a 12-round pounding, that’s when you see what Rocky is made of.

And if there was ever going to be a happy ending for Rocky, he would have to summon up his last ounce of strength to fight back and find a knockout blow. Your 2023 finalists.#RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/hfOeMhqb7z — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 21, 2023 Those Hollywood endings are scripted to shred our emotions. And, damn, have the Boks not tugged on our heart strings and left us gasping for breath over the last three weeks.

Dramatic one-point wins over hosts France and England with basically the same match-day 23 for Saturday’s meeting with the All Blacks in the World Cup final have left me drained. I can only imagine what the players feel like and I fear that there is nothing left in the tank. On top of that, New Zealand arrive at Stade de France with a spring in their step after a straightforward semifinal win over an impotent Argentina, with an extra day’s rest.

Plus there is the Bongi Mbonambi-Tom Curry saga. And let me just say here that I hate any form of discrimination. Hou ons kant skoon: Bok Bongi Mbonambi.Picture credit: Steve Haag If the French, English and the legions of All Blacks fans here innie Kaap, not to mention World Rugby, were praying for director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ demise, you better believe that they are probably speaking in tongues by now. But we’ve seen this movie before - if there is one thing that Rassie thrives on, it’s a siege mentality.

It’s the Boks against the world and that’s the way Rassie loves it. These are the scenarios his Boks are made for. But this ain’t the movies.

If I had to write the script for this World Cup, we’d have been facing pre-tournament world No.1 Ireland in the final after giving them a pass in the pool game. Loves the drama: Rassie' Erasmus:Picture credit: Andrew Fosker The plan was for them to KO the All Blacks - the one team that leaves doubt in my mind - in the quarterfinals. Now it comes to this - a match for the ultimate bragging rights and the rematch of the 1995 final at Ellis Park.

Win this game and become the first nation to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the fourth time - losing isn’t an option. This is it, mense. Take a deep breath, get on another emotional rollercoaster and buckle up. 2019: 🏆

2023: ❓



Will it be @Springboks time again?#RWC2023 | #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/h284HF1TVW — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 26, 2023 PS: My thoughts go out to those families who are divided at this time - father v son, brother v brother. My partner has an All Bek uncle who doesn’t want to join us Bok fans to watch the final.