Let me come out and say it – Manchester City won’t make it four in a row this season. So now that I have your attention, it’s time for the rest of the predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

I’m going to break it down into who I think will be crowned champions and then give you the top three, because according to the league bosses there could be five English teams in the Champions League from next season -–depending on if Prem clubs do well in Europe this term. Ready for 2023/24. pic.twitter.com/eqKdMQFf7R — Premier League (@premierleague) August 11, 2023 Already, this makes the league all the more competitive. So… Let’s go back two seasons when Mikel Arteta’s kids missed out on the top four in a showdown with rivals Tottenham three games out from the end of the season.

A year later, the same group missed out on the title in a showdown with City. The reasons for both collapses was a lack of experience and squad depth, which Arsenal have done well to address in pretty much all areas of the pitch. RUTHLESS: Utd’s Erik ten Hag. Key for Arteta will be how well he manages his players and tactics, with the early signs from signings like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are that Arsenal will be stronger physically too.

I can see Erik ten Hag’s United on the same trajectory as Arsenal, with a hungry squad and pumped-up fanbase to push them along. The boss has been ruthless by getting rid of defensive liabilities like Harry Maguire and David de Gea. And if there is a worry about new “fly” goalkeeper Andre Onana, it’s that he might be caught off of his line. They may be short of quality midfield depth to dominate teams possession-wise if Casemiro’s discipline doesn’t improve, but they have hard hitters like captain Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who can carry this team to a title challenge.

Why are City so low down? Nothing lasts forever ou maat. PROBLEM: Liverpool lack defensive midfielders. Looking back at how close Liverpool came to winning the quadruple the season before last and then City going on to win the treble – with a World Cup right in the middle of the campaign – I can sort of see the same things happening to the champs this term that happened to the Reds last term. Add to that, they have lost skipper Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez – manne who pulled City out of the fire when they have looked vulnerable at stages of the season.

CONCERN: Reds’ Jurgen Klopp. But I haven’t written Senor Pep Guardiola off just yet. He has until the start of September to find some yster replacements to complement Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland up front. And if he does, then we all know the story. This was the toughest to call since there are so many improving teams in league towards the end of last season. Newcastle, with Champions League football this campaign, may find the going tough.