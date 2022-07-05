Hello my good people… it does seem weird that besides Brentford and Fulham, Chelsea and Manchester United are the only Premier League clubs that haven’t made a signing this window! Two of the world’s biggest hitters with regards transfers are both extremely busy with shipping players out, but as of yet (barring the back pages full of gossip) nada coming in.

The Blues have sold, loaned or released seven and the Red Devils 13, including a few first team starters so there’s no doubt players will be brought in, it’s just a matter of when? Amazingly, some Premier League outfits start their pre-season friendlies this week, with Leeds taking on Blackpool on Thursday. Most then kick off this weekend and next week among others Man United take on Liverpool (at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok).

BIT OF A STUNNER: Raphinha se kop staan Barcelona toe Despite my absolute certainty that we will see a number of new faces at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, the growing concern is the amount of time we have left until the season proper gets started. With just four and a half weeks before the August 5 season opener (Palace v Arsenal), training facilities are buzzing, new players (and coaches) are being integrated and most of the transfer business has been wrapped up. Of course there are two major projects starting at the respective clubs and a huge amount of shuffling around behind the scenes.

In particular Chelsea, the team (and fans) responsible for the Ukraine War. But it appears, following the release of Peter Cech, (performance and technical advisor) that staffing business has been sorted and all the focus is on summer targets. People, I have to say again, don’t get too excited until pen hits paper. I have to be honest, I got properly caught up in the idea of Raphinha signing for Chelsea, a player I really rate and a massive upgrade on Riyad Mahrez wannabe Hakim Ziyech (who’s probably off to AC Milan).

RESUTS: Spurs’ Antonio Conte. A couple of the guys I follow for updates, including well connected Fabrizio Romano, reported that ‘Dirty Leeds’ agreed a fee with Chelsea for the Brazilian. The clubs had, but it looks like Barcelona sold off some more furniture to hit £60m valuation and appear to have matched the Chelsea offer. As it turns out Spain is the player’s preferred destination. However, by the time this goes to print, one signing that looks 99 percent sure (and might be done) is Raheem Sterling to the Bridge, which makes up for any disappointment.

I guess that (and all other possible moves) paled into insignificance over the weekend following an alleged statement from Ronaldo. Who wants “six or seven new players added to the squad”, otherwise he’s out! I mean who the f*** does he think he is? The best player in the world? Ok, he probably didn’t says that, but either way, there’s no doubt he’s not happy and won’t be cherishing the idea of Europa League football.

Not surprisingly, journos have put two and two together and shat out a simple scenario… Ronaldo wants out, Chelsea need a striker, Bingo! The reality of the situation as it stands is that he has a year left on his contract and United don’t want to sell him, finished and klaar! And a last note to the Spurs fans out there, especially the ones messaging me… Look, I know you’re all loyal, you started supporting Tottenham back in the day and you’ve endured decades of disappointment, especially living in Liverpool/United country.