Hello good people… so, great to know that Man United are gonna win the league this year. Or so it seems, given the reaction of some of the fanbase following the 4-0 win against Liverpool in Thailand.

I mean I know you guys understand football better than to get excited by a pre-season result like that, but following the signature of Christian Eriksen feels like an ore of expectation is growing at Old Trafford (ok, on Twitter). Let’s face it, we can forget the rest of the team, they’ll just get the ball to the little Dane, he’ll thread it perfectly to the old Portuguese geezer (Cristiano Ronaldo) and it’s game over… a match made in heaven. GREAT DANE: Christian Eriksen Anyone who appreciates good football respects Eriksen and we all wish him a long healthy career (after his heart scare), but is he really the magic midget that’s gonna turn around the fortunes of the club?

After all, wasn’t that “the greatest midfielder in the Premier League” Bruno Fernandes’s role? Who has the added advantage of Portuguese connection with Ronaldo and the supposed cultured boot of Cesc Fabregas? On the subject of tiny players, United’s third signing in the last week is centreback Lisandro Martinez, well, he’s versatile across the backline and holding role, but looks likely to be paired or in a three with Harry Maguire! Yoh, I don’t know what’s going on? At just under £50m he comes with a good reputation, but a week-in-week-out Premier League season against physical forwards?

I’m picturing ‘Laurel and Hardy’ in Man Utd shirts… it’s gonna be fun! To add a bit of fuel to that, United legend Rio Ferdinand had been quite outspoken about his doubt in the player, but changed his stance this week, saying: “The more I’ve looked into him and the vibes and the stories I’m hearing and the mutterings from different people – it gets better.” Of course we all need to listen to Rio, following his infamous: “ United are back, Ole’s at the wheel” enthusiastic statement.

On to Chelsea (the other club who have now started unveiling new signings) and to be honest, I’m feeling very positive. I know you’ll all be thinking I’m talking [email protected], but for me the loss of Antonio Rudiger was difficult for his leadership and shithousery than that of a great defender. He was wild at times and his decision-making off too often. He was a great character and soldier for the Blues, but, I’d take new signing Kalidou Koulibaly all day over him. The Wall, as he’s known in Italy, is a no-nonsense, tough defender… the type we’ve been missing since John Terry.

With a possible partnership with PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe and Thiago Silva/ Trevoh Chalobah backing up, it’s looking strong. With Ben Chilwell back from injury on the left and arguably the world’s best rightback (Reece James) this could be the foundation for levelling up with Liverpool and Man City. Of course the other massive acquisition (Raheem Sterling) somehow for £50m will give Chelsea a lot more on top.