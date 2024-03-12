Hello my good football people… Man, I tried stopping myself from mentioning this today, because obviously I’m just gonna look like a salty w@nker, but the outpouring of Gooner piss-taking has definitely got slightly under my skin! “We took Chelsea’s best player for a song and they didn’t even know it,” FFS, Kai Havertz scored the winner on Saturday against a plucky, deep sitting Brentford who deserved a point, but the morose German shouldn’t have even been on the pitch.

His blatant dive for a penalty should have secured a second yellow, however, VARsenal refused to question it? He has improved (four goals in his last four), but the opening months were a complete disaster. Controversy: Doku, left, tackles Reds ace Mac Allister. To his credit Mikel Arteta stuck with him despite pressure from the faithful, and he’s returned eight in 28, but that’s hardly the kind of return Arsenal fans should be celebrating? His general contribution has also improved and the gaffer is always quick to mention his work rate and IQ, but he’s no better than he was at Chelsea despite being amongst a winning side. Look, I don’t wish him bad luck… being a dad of a sportsperson and understanding the pressure and emotion that goes on behind the scenes ain’t a joke and I’ve softened as a result. But as for the irritating, nerdy masses of moany, Arsenal fans, rubbing themselves off like Havertz is their Ronaldo… Get back on your PlayStations will ya’.

It would hurt bad if Arsenal won the league… I still don’t think they will. Respect: Jurgen embraces Pep. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP) So it’s 10 games to go and looking at the respective run-in’s, I’d say the Gooners have (slightly) got the hardest. They go to the Etiahd at the end of the month in what will be an absolutely pivotal moment of the season. Liverpool will be licking their lips as they host a disintegrating Brighton at Anfield on the same day.

Anyway, onto that cracker at Anfield on Sunday and what a brilliant game it was, so much at stake, so many incidents, so much excitement. These teams (and Arsenal) are so far ahead of anyone else. Ok, the Villas and Tottenhams have had some great results this season (like Spurs at Villa Park on Sunday), but this sh!t was high, high end! Such brilliant technical ability, team ethic and commitment. There were a number of mistakes, but in that type of environment it’s absolutely inevitable. As we know, these types of games are settled more often on slip-up detail than tactical delivery.

As a neutral I loved every minute of it. City doing the City thing in the first half, almost becoming a bit complacent in the second, while the Scousers dropped a gear leaving Pep Guardiola’s lot trying to keep up. The big controversy at the end of course was Jeremy Doku’s high boot, which seems a bit weird because he’s only about 3 foot tall. Mind you, the ‘victim’ (Alexis Mac Allister) is on the junior size himself, but I’m not sure it was a penalty? Had that been elsewhere on the pitch, at a different stage of the game, it may well have been deemed a foul? But Doku did touch the ball first and barely caught the oncoming Argentine. All-in-all I think 1-1 was a fair result, suited Arsenal the best and given the chances created Liverpool may have felt they didn’t capitalise. But what it does do with 10 to go is create the juiciest title race since I can remember. Being a bit of an emotional geezer these days, I quite enjoyed the Pep, Klopp embrace after the game… this was the final Premier League encounter and an era ended with respect to two of the best ever coaches the league has seen. Absolute mutual respect. Very different to Kevin De Bruyne’s bitchy attitude as Pep subbed him. Yes he’s a great player, but that kind of dissent is unacceptable. He’s changed ever since he got that scarecrow haircut.