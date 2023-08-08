Hello good football people and here we are… back! It’s official, the break is over, the Community Shield is done and this Friday at 9pm City travel to newly-promoted Burnley to kick off the defence of their Premier League title.

It was kind of weird watching the traditional opener to the season on Sunday, almost surreal. You could see it, you could hear it, but it all seemed devoid of any real emotion. That was of course until Fabio Vieira’s penalty made it 4-1, giving the Gunners their first trophy since lifting the Community Shield three years ago. Community Shield winners for a 17th time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YHXMcMsiai — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2023 Mate, it looked like they’d just won the Champions League, bless ’em.

But I get it, it was a game which had a little more riding on it than usual (for Arsenal). This was the bullied kid getting karate lessons as a symbolic, yet ineffective, show of strength. It was a psychologically scarred team standing together and rekindling belief. It was important for them. Perhaps not as important as keeper Aaron Ramsdale put it: “It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters.”

That’s actually f*****g deluded… But there were a few positives and truths on show in a game which biggest moment was Mikel Arteta being yellow carded for behaving like a pantomime puppet on the sideline. What an irritating little runt he is. I’ve said it before… the geezer’s doing an excellent job (despite spending tons of money), he’s brought back a bit of passion at the club on the field and in the stands.

💬 "We are here to win trophies. It's a joy to see so many happy and proud people, and the connection with our supporters in Wembley feels very different."



The boss enjoyed that one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pICU4kohbd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 6, 2023 If he’d just hold his muppet behaviour together we (as football fans of different clubs) would have so much respect for him. Much like an Alex Ferguson or a Thomas Frank. I mean I know he (nor Arsenal supporters) give a damn, but you just wanna slap him. Don’t you? Anyway, he’ll be pleased with the way his side coped with the inevitable Pep Guardiola possession game, the lack of chances afforded to Erling Haaland and happy with some of the individual performances.

I thought new signing Jurrien Timber slotted in quite neatly. Declan Rice was very stable in the middle of the park, a bit pedestrian, but did his job. I like Martin Odegaard and he looked switched on as always, guiding Arsenal’s attacking movement. But on the downside, and I’m gonna keep saying it... don’t say I didn’t tell ya... Kai Havertz was useless. IRRITATING: Mikel Arteta He’s looked the same throughout pre-season, absolutely no different to his performances at Chelsea. Just slinking around the top of the field, occasional decent touch and horrible in front of goal.

He's looked the same throughout pre-season, absolutely no different to his performances at Chelsea. Just slinking around the top of the field, occasional decent touch and horrible in front of goal. All of us who endured three seasons of that at Chelsea are still scratching our heads as to what the hell gave Arteta the idea that he's worth £65m? I don't think he's even good enough to play in the Prem. If I'm the coach and have players in a similar position like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Havertz is on the bench every week. But to take it a step further, check Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) on Twitter, he's one of their bigger accounts. His post after the game on Sunday: "Chelsea got it all wrong with Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta is resurrecting the Bayer Leverkusen Kai Havertz. He is electrifying at Arsenal".