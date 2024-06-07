Pinedene Primary School in Ravensmead is on a mission to produce great people and they are making it happen for themselves. With very little funds received from the government, the school has taken the responsibility to continue helping learners to achieve great results despite financial constraints.

By doing so, they need to employ School Governing Body (SGB) appointed teachers, whose salaries of course will have to come out of their own coffers. The school has approached musical director Sean de Vries to assist with a fundraiser to this end. He teamed up with the school’s choir and the fundraising committee to bring together a magical experience. Entertainer Emo Adams has decided to lend a hand and assist in performing at this initiative.

Class: Emo and Sean de Vries. Picture: supplied Sean says: “According to the stats, our youth are going to have to somehow become the focal point of everything. We find so many homes where kids are not able to complete this fundamental thing called education. This is beyond a need for our youth. “We have to do whatever we can to bring a light bright enough to guide them to a more promising future. With that said we will bring music, light and academics together and make them feel like they matter more than anything else.” Principal Arnold Miller says: “This musical evening is our term 2 fundraiser. We can’t thank those who have already purchased and supported this initiative enough.

“The evening is about entertainment and fun. I know we will have a sold out event and the revenue generated from this fundraiser will be used to assist our school to fund our SGB educators appointed at our school and also assist us in getting our class sizes to a manageable size. Initiative: Pinedene principal Arnold Miller. Picture: supplied “We are currently in need of more SGB teachers due to cost cutting measures from the department of education. This will assist us in the upkeep and maintenance of our school facilities, we therefore urge you to please show your support and spread the news of this fundraiser.” The school will host a spectacular concert at the Missio Dei Church in Bellville, situated right next to the Noble Park Centre (C/O De Villiers St and Retief St).