Emo Adams is the host of a brand new TV show that will test the musical abilities of singers. The show called Oppi Noot is set to debut on 5 June on kykNET.

The producers are Stemmburg Television, responsible for popular shows like Noot vir noot and Musiekroulette. Johan Stemmet and his son Carl Stemmet are at the helm. Oppi noot is not a singing competition, but singers will earn points - and cash - for their performances in the various games. Three singers will participate in each episode, and three lucky viewers will be randomly selected each week to participate as “lugvennote” (on-air partners), and also win money depending on how well their singing partners fare.

Create: Johan Stemmet, right. Picture: supplied Johan says: “Oppi Noot is a fresh, brand new, original format evolving our “Noot” brand into something completely different yet reminiscent of the fun and interactivity of Noot vir Noot. “It’s such a joy to see the fun that the show elicits from participants. Our motto has always been: ‘Happy people make happy programs’ and this is what our team has managed to achieve with Oppi Noot.” Show host Emo Adams said viewers can expect ‘fun, pleasure, lots of laughter, enjoyable singing together, and something completely different’.