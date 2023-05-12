Even with the weather taking a bit of a turn, the Cape petrolkoppe are finding ways to celebrate car culture and give back to the community. This week, Bobby Nitro reviews two separate events, of course united by their love for cars.

Cape Crews Movement held the third edition of their Unity in Diversity event, bringing a group kwaai of cabbies from across the Cape to the Paarden Eiland venue. Kicking off with a show and shine, the people got warmed up, then the evening got revving when the motors got a proper warm-up. REVVING UP THE CROWD: Having a blast at Unity in Diversity in Paarden Eiland Vincent of Cape Crews Movement says: “We’ll keep on bringing petrolkoppe together to have fun, to experience automotive festivities, and to provide role models for the youngsters. Part four is on plan and scheduled for spring break.” TROPHY: Prize at the Unity in Diversity event In a separate event, Tariq Paulse of Cape Town Stance and his pelle put together an outreach for an expecting mother, Nuraan de Cerff.

SLAMMED: Toyota Auris Tariq says: “Nuraan contacted the Tribal Stance CPT family and reached out to ensure that she is all set for the arrival of her baby boy. “So we got other clubs on board like Polo Nation, Street Life CPT, Toy Lovers Society, and put together a collection of goodies that a new mother will need, all under the banner of Baby on the Go. “We also had a celebrity visit from none other than the famous comedian Arlene Petersen, who said a few words to the family as we handed the donations over to them.”