Now here’s a blast from the past, or at least, the first cousin of one.
Last time Bobby Nitro spoke with Ebrahim Sait it was in the mid-2000s, and we reviewed his kwaai Beetle at the time, with the headline ‘Beetlemania’.
Ebrahim, who has been into Beetles since the mid-90s, says: “That article gave me the name for my company, but lately I’ve moved my focus from Beetles to Beach Buggies.”
And Ebrahim has evidence of this shift, in this recently completed Bug of note. He says: “The mechanics are still the same, but now the fibreglass body can handle the salt, as opposed to metal. Fishermen love these cabbies, and I get offers wherever I go, just about. Also, at 400kg including the spare wheel, a Bug is about half the weight of a Beetle.”
Bobby asked Ebrahim about his inspiration for this build. He says: “Initially I wanted to take it to the track and race it, possibly as a way to grow my business. But my family said no, so in went another seat and now we have a little family fun car.”
The engine is a 1855cc VW plant, and “chromed wherever possible, I’m crazy for chrome”, says Ebrahim. Carburettors are two 40 Webers, and the crankshaft and camshaft have been modified. He adds: “I had the engine counterweighted and balanced and opted for a serpentine pulley for the fanbelt.”
That’s where Ebrahim’s decades of know-how shows, in that the usual V-belt can be problematic, as it runs sharp and can slip off. “The serpentine pulley with tensioner also lessens the force on the crankshaft, “which spins nicely as a result,” he adds.
Then, those wheels. The 9J Spider rims, at the back, house 295/50 15-inch all terrain rubber, while the front, in a stylish nod to the cultural import of stance, has 195/45 15-inch tyres stretched out. The look, in short, is of a beastie about to bounce.
Ebrahim says: “The body I actually found in a crèche, just sitting there. So I made the owner an offer. It hasn’t even been resprayed, the gel coat has made it possible to get a shine just by polishing, over and over.”
The interior has the bare basics, as these cars know how to do, with some touches on the side. Bucket seats are nicely padded for bumpy roads, regular gauges by VDO and a gearshift to trump all gearshifts. The EMPI shifter looks like it’s automatic, which it’s not, causing much puzzlement. Ebrahim says: “I like to add something a little special to my creations.”
He adds: “I’ve built so many cars for others, it was time I built another for myself. It’s a summer car and when people see it, they make me an offer. It’s a real head-turner and particularly popular with the kids. For me, I take it our when I’m in the mood for adrenalin.”