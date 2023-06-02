Now here’s a blast from the past, or at least, the first cousin of one. Last time Bobby Nitro spoke with Ebrahim Sait it was in the mid-2000s, and we reviewed his kwaai Beetle at the time, with the headline ‘Beetlemania’.

Ebrahim, who has been into Beetles since the mid-90s, says: “That article gave me the name for my company, but lately I’ve moved my focus from Beetles to Beach Buggies.” Howzit Boet: Ebrahim Sait And Ebrahim has evidence of this shift, in this recently completed Bug of note. He says: “The mechanics are still the same, but now the fibreglass body can handle the salt, as opposed to metal. Fishermen love these cabbies, and I get offers wherever I go, just about. Also, at 400kg including the spare wheel, a Bug is about half the weight of a Beetle.” Bobby asked Ebrahim about his inspiration for this build. He says: “Initially I wanted to take it to the track and race it, possibly as a way to grow my business. But my family said no, so in went another seat and now we have a little family fun car.”

The engine is a 1855cc VW plant, and “chromed wherever possible, I’m crazy for chrome”, says Ebrahim. Carburettors are two 40 Webers, and the crankshaft and camshaft have been modified. He adds: “I had the engine counterweighted and balanced and opted for a serpentine pulley for the fanbelt.” Shine bright like a diamond: Chrome on 1855cc powerplant That’s where Ebrahim’s decades of know-how shows, in that the usual V-belt can be problematic, as it runs sharp and can slip off. “The serpentine pulley with tensioner also lessens the force on the crankshaft, “which spins nicely as a result,” he adds. Then, those wheels. The 9J Spider rims, at the back, house 295/50 15-inch all terrain rubber, while the front, in a stylish nod to the cultural import of stance, has 195/45 15-inch tyres stretched out. The look, in short, is of a beastie about to bounce.