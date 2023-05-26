Staying in focus while behind the wheel is also dependent on how you are managing yourself, as a person.

When we speak about the topic of distracted driving, the usual suspects like cellphones and kids come up, but there’s more to this topic than initially thought.

Your interior state of being is important, how you are feeling and what you are thinking about. To use the extreme example, strong emotions such as anger or grief can and do interfere with your ability to focus.

That’s normal, and not mush we as humans can do about it. The trick is, to be aware when you are not reg, acknowledge that the feelings might get in the way, and don’t jump into the driver’s seat.

This is particularly challenging with anger, as the temptation to blow it out with adrenalin is tempting. Just don’t do it. Rather, get calm before you carry on.