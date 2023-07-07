The sense in South Africa at the moment is that the resources are thin. Could be the load shedding talking, and Bobby Nitro writing in the dark but still, it would be better if we made the most of what we already have.
That’s one of the reasons drinking and driving is about one of the most antisocial things a person could do.
We have this justice system, it’s already clogged up, and drunk driving cases make it worse.
It also takes police resources away from other crime, and the serious criminals get away.
Not that drinking and driving isn’t serious, it’s rather that it is avoidable. And if it’s avoidable, there’s no excuse for doing it.
About 40% of the people who die on Western Cape roads test positive for alcohol in their blood. That’s proof enough that alcohol and roads don’t mix.