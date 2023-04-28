Could there be a better way to launch a hot hatch, Bobby Nitro asks, than to klap the record for front-wheel drive productions cars at the famed Nürburgring?
That is precisely what the new Civic Type R did, with a blistering round of the 20.832km circuit in 7 minutes and 44.8 seconds.
That sets this hot hatch’s sights firmly on the four-wheel drive Volkswagen Golf 8 R and the yet to be launched Toyota GR Corolla.
The upgraded 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged VTEc promises a considerable effort from its 235kW and 45Nm, sending power to the front wheels via a beefed-up six-speed gearbox and propelling the driver from zero to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds.
Changes to the engine include a new turbocharger with better intake, a lighter flywheel and recalibrated rev-matching system.
Then there’s an active exhaust valve that opens up on acceleration, providing the satisfying high-pitched yell and burble you’d expect from the street racer like this.
In addition, the high-efficiency exhaust system has been designed to improve the power-to-weight ratio, helped along by a aerodynamic improvements.
Responsibly, the Type R gets a significantly more rigid structure, as well as upgraded multi-link suspension to keep the racer firmly on the road and improve that all-important driver experience.
An upgraded Brembo braking system adds to the safety measures. With four pre-set performance settings, plus semi-autonomous driving tech, this cabbie is raring to go.
On the interior, there’s more focus on performance with the ability to monitor and log various parameters in real time on the new LogR data logger.
The 12-speaker Bose sound system stands out in the upgraded specs, which should go some way to helping ease the increase in price of R152 000 to a cool R979 000 for the top spec, bearing in mind this is a good R65k more than the Golf R.
For a 25-year anniversary of the model, the new Type R has been available overseas for some time but has now allocated only 60 units for our shores, billed as the most responsive and potent Type R ever.
“Through exceptional advancements and the application of motorsport-derived technologies, we have exceeded the capabilities of even the stripped-out, lightweight version of the previous model. It is this dedication to performance excellence that has made the Civic Type R so popular with driving purists for 25 years,” says Tom Gardner, Honda Motor Europe’s senior vice president.
The Honda is sold with a five-year or 200 000km warranty and a service plan that’s valid for five years or 90 000km.