Could there be a better way to launch a hot hatch, Bobby Nitro asks, than to klap the record for front-wheel drive productions cars at the famed Nürburgring? That is precisely what the new Civic Type R did, with a blistering round of the 20.832km circuit in 7 minutes and 44.8 seconds.

That sets this hot hatch’s sights firmly on the four-wheel drive Volkswagen Golf 8 R and the yet to be launched Toyota GR Corolla. The upgraded 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged VTEc promises a considerable effort from its 235kW and 45Nm, sending power to the front wheels via a beefed-up six-speed gearbox and propelling the driver from zero to 100km/h in 5.5 seconds. NEAT: Monitors to track the performance Changes to the engine include a new turbocharger with better intake, a lighter flywheel and recalibrated rev-matching system.

Then there’s an active exhaust valve that opens up on acceleration, providing the satisfying high-pitched yell and burble you’d expect from the street racer like this. In addition, the high-efficiency exhaust system has been designed to improve the power-to-weight ratio, helped along by a aerodynamic improvements. Responsibly, the Type R gets a significantly more rigid structure, as well as upgraded multi-link suspension to keep the racer firmly on the road and improve that all-important driver experience.

An upgraded Brembo braking system adds to the safety measures. With four pre-set performance settings, plus semi-autonomous driving tech, this cabbie is raring to go. On the interior, there’s more focus on performance with the ability to monitor and log various parameters in real time on the new LogR data logger. PACE: Active exhaust valve that opens up The 12-speaker Bose sound system stands out in the upgraded specs, which should go some way to helping ease the increase in price of R152 000 to a cool R979 000 for the top spec, bearing in mind this is a good R65k more than the Golf R.