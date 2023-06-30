There are some common sense things we can do, and not do, to help increase visibility for all users of public roads. Seeing and being seen being the main idea.

When your headlights are on full beam, it blinds oncoming drivers, making it harder for them to see properly. So, pay attention there.

When driving the highway, and knowing that many informal settlements are situated alongside highways, it makes sense to be alert that there may well be people crossing.

Children may walk to school and back on the verge of the highway, and it’s safe to assume that if there’s one child, there’s likely to be more.