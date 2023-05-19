For instance, winter brings cooler temperatures, creating challenges for drivers such as mist and driving with the early sun in your eyes.

Being a good driver means understanding not only your car but also the environment you are driving in.

So, a few changes make all the difference. Make sure your headlights are working well, raise your seat to reduce glare, keep your windshield clean and when driving, do nothing else but drive.

With winter bringing extra challenges, such as slippery roads and reduced visibility, you’ll need all your focus to be on the road, and have removed anything that deviates this focus from your safety and the safety of others.

Cellular phones are suspect number one in this case. We don’t multitask well as human beings in any case, let alone while piloting a cabbie.