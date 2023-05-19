When May 12 comes around in Kuils River, the community rallies around their oldest member and gives her a birthday done in style. Never to miss out on the festivities, and the chance to create a bit of a stir, the Cape car community came out with a couple of prize cabbies to surprise Nora de Kock, or ‘Ma Nora’ as she is known in Sarepta, on her 113th birthday.

That’s not a typo; Ma Nora was born on May 12, 1910 in Paarl, and has lived through an entire century of history plus change. STILL SO FIKS: Ma Nora. PICTURES: TASHREEQ OF TASHNATION That’s just 13 years after the very first car arrived in South Africa, think of it like that. And the birthday tannie is still going strong.

On Monday the Daily Voice reported on the treats of the day provided by her community, including breakfast at the Spur, a shopping trip to Shoprite and a lekker birthday cake. On the Saturday, the car crews came out to take Ma Nora for a spin down to the Sarepta Hall, similar to last year when she got a ride to her birthday bash in a 1985 Buick Special. GIVE BACK: Lexus Owners Club stieked uit in Sarepta. PICTURES: TASHREEQ OF TASHNATION It seems the tannie is one for high style when it comes to four wheels, and this year she was spoiled with a Lexus convertible.

Bobby Nitro called Faizal Rajie, the owner of the convertible, to ask about the day. He says: “How often do you get the opportunity to drive a 113-year-old to her party, so I called some of the guys and we turned up to help out. “Also, the fact that she walked out to the car, so fit and able at such an age, was really impressive to everyone. ESCORT: With councillor Wouter de Vos. PICTURES: TASHREEQ OF TASHNATION “What we love to do is bring our cars to areas where they are rarely seen, it always stirs up interest.

“Ma Nora really enjoyed the ride, and we picked up two of her family members mos on the road to the party.” SITTING SO LOW: Kwaai S2k came out for the event. PICTURES: TASHREEQ OF TASHNATION Carol van Wyk has been organising a birthday bash for Ma Nora since she turned 100, and she put together this year’s celebration. Carol says: “When the cars arrive all the elderly people came out and welcomed Ma Nora, with Ward 11 councillor Wouter de Vos escorting her from the car to the hall.”

A big thank you to Carol, a happy belated birthday to Nora, and nice one to the people of the Cape car scene for adding that little extra layer of style.