Context is everything, and what better place for this fire orange Polo to get it’s celeb vibe on than this particular orange huis in Bo-Kaap. Abeed Salie is the proud owner of this particular 2018 Polo TSI Highline, and kudos to him for keeping his cabbie so neat and tidy, because you never know when that iconic photo is going to be taken.

As Abeed puts it: “It was just a random Saturday afternoon and I was buying takeaway in Bo-Kaap. I was parked casually when the colour match just appeared. This was not an arranger professional shoot, just me and my phone taking some shots.” SPUR OF THE MOMENT SHOOT: Abeed’s kwaai ride.Picture credit: Abeed Salie Abeed resides in Belgravia, Athlone, and is known on the Cape Flats for being the guy who will fit your sunroof, much like he has done on his own cabbie. He says he likes the Polo because of the curves and the fact that it looks so cool when it’s slammed to the floor. Being a practical guy, Abeed notes that’s it a “nice fuel-saver but still has the features and comfort”.

When asked about which feature he appreciates the most, Abeed says: “That would have to be the park assist, you just activate it and the car does the rest.” He has only had this car for six months but says he has already had a couple of people wanting to buy it, which in his books makes it extra special. As such, he has started with the exterior and like many, it’s the wheels that get attention first. Abeed opted for a set of 18-inch Lenso Speed sixes rolling on 195/35/18 tyres. He also installed a set of ARC coilovers supplied by Shabba Mags out in Goodwood. This wheel, by the way, is an old school one and is about 20 years old, so Abeed had to have them refurbished by some good connections of his. Wheels are always a good place to make an observable difference when starting on a custom job.