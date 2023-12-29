When Bobby Nitro started chatting with Thaariq de Klerk about his kwaai wine-red Honda CRX, little did he know that he was about to be inducted into the secret world of the K-swap. The K-swap, for those not in the know, is a rising trend where you take your CRX, with its original 1 600 double overhead cam engine, and swap it out for the K20A2 powerplant. That’s your fire-breathing four-pot engine in the Type-R, which was also something of a trend.

Thaariq, 29, from Strand says: “Actually, this car I built for my wife Caylinne, as the CRX has always been her dream car. We almost got an S2k, but opted for the CRX, which turned out to be a four-year project. MOOI: Thaariq built this for his wife. “First I bought a chassis, loving a project, but sold it to buy a driving car we found online. We used this car for a year to get a feel for it then geared up for the K20 transplant.” Asked why he decided to do the K-swap, Thaariq says: “Basically to prove people wrong, as they said it cannot be done.

“Then when I got deeper into it I found that there was not a lot of information out there, it was almost as if people who knew were secretive about the technical aspects involved. “However, after getting a quote for R170 000 I decided it was better if I did it myself.” The K20A2 powerplant came from a Type-R. Thaariq does all his own work in his garage and has become something of a K-series expert over the years. Also, the K-swap vibe is something of a trend nowadays, and Thaariq is doing his part to make the information more readily available through his side-business Concept Sports.

He says: “I’ve learned where to source some hard-to-find parts and supply my customers, as well as providing advice to fans who call in.” In a chassis that weighs in at under a ton, the K-swap brings 168kW that, Thaariq says, feels like a whole lot more. At the garage, one guy even asked if he was driving a Ferrari, and a laaitie remarked: “Hey mom, that car looks like a Hot Wheels.”

Bobby asked how it was that Thaariq became such a Honda fan. Thaariq says: “I’ve always been a fan of Japanese cars and bought my first Honda when the marque was trending hard. Next thing, I was a die-hard fan.” An interesting comment Thaariq makes is that Hondas have many interchangeable parts. Thaariq says: “It’s like Lego, versatile and there is a big variety of aftermarket parts. Hard-to find detailsunder the hood. “For me this car is to inspire the young people, even though people say you can’t do the K-swap, it can be done.