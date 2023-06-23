When we talk about the topic of visibility on public roads, most of the attention seems to go to pedestrians, and the importance of being seen. Bright clothes, lights and the like. However, it is equally important for drivers to ensure that they are also seen by others on the road.

There’s nothing scarier than an oncoming car in the dark with lights that don’t work properly. Even scarier is an oncoming motorbike that turns out to be a car because only one headlight is working. As drivers, it is up to us to make sure all lights are working, so we can be seen.