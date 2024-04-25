Hello everyone! Hope you’re all good! It’s pay day week and this is usually the last few days where we need to stretch our meals, and rands, a bietjie further.

One ingredient that I always keep on hand is blikkie vis. Tuna, pilchards, middle cut, sardines - everyone has their favourite and these little blikkies make a lekker meal. If you want to keep it simple with sandwiches, rolls or subs, tuna or pilchards always work for me.

There’s nothing quicker to prepare than pilchards on toast or a tasty tuna mayo toasted sandwich. If you want to be fancy, you could always slice a hot dog roll and fill it with your fish, onions, peppers and chillies, and top it with cheese. Grill it in the oven or in the air fryer to melt the cheese and you have a delicious sub made with minimal effort.

My favourite way to enjoy tinned fish is making a quick rice dish, like a mix breyani, or frikkadel that I can serve with dhal and rice. When I’m pressed for time, cooking a sterk smoortjie with extra soft potatoes and chopped up chillies is also a firm favourite, especially the part where you soak up the smoortjie with a lekker buttery slice of bread. These kinda meals are easy on the budget, quick and easy to prepare and most importantly, yummy!

So next time you see blikkies vis on special, buy a few tins and stock up. And if you need to rek your pot, simply add in extra veggies. As a bonus, fish comes with loads of benefits such as omega 3 fatty acids, it’s packed with protein and low in calories. Happy Cooking

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 1 onion finely chopped

5 curry leaves 5 cloves garlic ½ tsp jeera (cumin) seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds 1 dried red chilli ½ green pepper diced

1 tsp dhania (fine coriander) 1 tsp jeera (fine cumin) 1 tsp tandoori

1 tsp Cajun spice or seafood masala 1 tsp turmeric 2 large, grated tomatoes

3 potatoes cubed 1½ cups water Salt to taste

1 large tin middle cut, salmon, pilchards or any tin fish of your choice Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies for garnish. Method

Braise the onion in butter until golden brown, add the curry leaves, garlic, jeera seeds, mustard seeds, and red chilli. Once the garlic turns brown and the seeds pop, add in the green pepper, spices, and braise for a few seconds, just until the spices become fragrant. Add in the tomato, potato, and water.

Reduce heat and allow to simmer until the potato is soft and the gravy has thickened. Add little bits of water as needed until the potato is soft. Once the potato is soft and the gravy has thickened, add the fish.

I drain the excess water in the tin and remove the bones first – unless you are using pilchards then you can add the tomato. Using a spoon, add some gravy over the fish and simmer on a low heat for 5 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve. Creamy Tomato and Garlic Tuna Pasta Creamy Tomato and Garlic Tuna Pasta

Ingredients 500g fusilli pasta 1 onion diced

1 red chilli finely chopped 1 clove garlic finely chopped 1 punnet mushrooms sliced

2-3 tablespoons Cajun Spice 1 sachet tomato and garlic pasta sauce 2 tins tuna

1-2 tablespoons sugar 500ml fresh cream 1 cup pasta water

Freshly chopped coriander and grated Parmesan for garnish Method Boil the pasta in salt water until al dente.

Strain and set aside. In a pot or pan braise the onion in olive oil. Once golden brown, add in the chilli, garlic, and mushrooms.

Add in the spice and for a minute. Add in the pasta sauce, sugar, fresh cream and the 1 cup pasta water. Mix until well combined and bring to a boil.

Add in the pasta and tuna and mix or prep and keep it separately and once you’re ready to serve, heat i[ the sauce, add the pasta and mix well. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and grated parmesan. Tuna Fried Rice Tuna Fried Rice

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 1 onion (diced)

1 red pepper (diced) 3 cloves garlic roughly chopped ¼ cup peas (thawed)

¼ cup corn (thawed) 2 tins tuna chunks (drained) 2 tablespoon Cajun spice

2 cups cooked rice 2 eggs (whisked together with a fork) 2 tablespoons sesame oil

¼ cup soya sauce ¼ cup Pad Thai sauce Fresh spring onion and coriander for garnish

Method In a wok or large frying pan over a high heat. Fry the onion, red pepper, garlic, peas and corn in the butter until golden brown.

Add in the tuna and sprinkle over the Cajun spice. Do not stir but turn the tuna chunks but turn over only once it is golden brown. Once the tuna is grilled on both sides, add in the rice, egg, sesame oil, soya sauce and Pad Thai sauce and give a quick stir fry until all ingredients are well combined.

Garnish with freshly chopped spring onion and coriander and enjoy. Tuna Poke Bowls Tuna Poke Bowls Ingredients

1-2 tins Tuna chunks 1 tin chickpeas 1 cup cooked basmati rice

Finely chopped spinach Diced cucumber Shredded carrot

Spring onion, teriyaki sauce and Cajun spice for garnish. Method Line your air fryer basket with an air fryer liner.

Drain the can of Tuna (both works, shredded or chunks) Add the Tuna on the liber. Drizzle over olive oil, add a generous dash of Cajun spice, and air fry for 7 minutes. Rinse and drain the chickpeas, drizzle olive oil and season and air fry for 12 minutes

The trick is to spread it out, then drizzle the oil and season, it results in both being perfectly grilled with the tips being golden. Allow to cool completely and fill your bowls with rice and top with the tuna, chickpeas and veggies. Garnish with Cajun spice, spring onion and a drizzle of soy sauce (optional).

Spicy Tuna with Eggs Spicy Tuna with eggs Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter

4 large onions (sliced) 2 garlic cloves (grated) 3 green chillies (chopped) (or less if you prefer less heat)

1 large cinnamon stick 2 cardamom pods 1 heaped tablespoon medium coconut

1 teaspoon crushed red chillies 1 teaspoon cumin (jeera) 1 ½ teaspoons fennel (barishap)

1 level teaspoon turmeric 2 tins tuna 6 hard boiled eggs (cut in quarters)

Fresh coriander for garnish Method Braise the onion in butter until slightly translucent.

Add in the garlic, chillies, whole spices and salt to taste. Braise on a low heat for 5 minutes, add a little water if needed. Once dry add in the coconut and remaining spices and fry until the flavours infuse.