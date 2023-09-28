Zaheer Adriaanse is officially leaving his mates from the soccer fields of Malta Park in Observatory. There, he played for All Stars Football Elite, and is now on his way to Cape Town Spurs to play in the bigger leagues.
It was made official on Wednesday; Zaheer is only 15 years old and is going to represent the Cape Flats proudly in the ABC Motsepe League. This League is scheduled to start very soon.
I caught up with Shaheen Wilson, who was his coach since the age of six, and he says: “Zaheer has always been a shining star player and we have always hoped for something great to come his way.
“We hope and pray that all his dreams are achieved and that he always remembers where he comes from.”
He adds that Zaheer is definitely going to make them all very proud as long as he continues to work hard at it.
While this is a very proud moment, two of his cousins are already playing for Cape Town Spurs and they also came from All Stars Football Elite.
I’ve been waking up extra early on Saturdays to visit the soccer fields around the Cape. I found myself in Hanover Park and witnessed the star qualities of many youngsters from the Cape Flats, so when things like this happen it makes me very proud. Here’s to wishing for more opportunities for our youth to shine bright!
We sometimes only see drugs and abuse of all sorts when we speak of the Cape Flats, but here are many hidden gems who must be nurtured and cared for.