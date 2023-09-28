Zaheer Adriaanse is officially leaving his mates from the soccer fields of Malta Park in Observatory. There, he played for All Stars Football Elite, and is now on his way to Cape Town Spurs to play in the bigger leagues. It was made official on Wednesday; Zaheer is only 15 years old and is going to represent the Cape Flats proudly in the ABC Motsepe League. This League is scheduled to start very soon.

I caught up with Shaheen Wilson, who was his coach since the age of six, and he says: “Zaheer has always been a shining star player and we have always hoped for something great to come his way. KWAAI: Zaheer Adriaanse.Picture supplied “We hope and pray that all his dreams are achieved and that he always remembers where he comes from.” He adds that Zaheer is definitely going to make them all very proud as long as he continues to work hard at it.