We are losing some of the very best of our people to crime. It is hard to talk about individual incidents that get news coverage, when there are so many other people affected by crime.

But at the same time, these particular incidents highlight the impunity with which crime has come to exist within our communities. I got to know about the circumstances of Natheem Jacobs, who was knifed to death outside his home in Athlone by ruthless skollies last week. The young man had just finished his community service, meaning he had finally qualified as a vet and was about to start life in full.

From what I understand, he had been waiting for this time, before starting a family with his young bride Imaan. I also understand that he was a soft and compassionate man, who wanted for nothing more than to help others, which is why he decided to dedicate his life to helping the most vulnerable of all – animals. Wendy Kloppers was someone who cared for our surroundings, which is why the she 48-year-old worked for the City’s Environmental Affairs Department.

Wendy Kloppers She was shot dead while sitting in her car outside the N2 Gateway Housing project in Delft, which has been plagued by violence. It appears she may have been an innocent victim of extortion rackets involving what has now become known as the Construction Mafia. The violent intimidation at these sites means – as the projects grind to a halt because people fear for their lives – thousands of beneficiaries may never be able to claim their homes. But that’s a conversation for another day.

Right now the murders of Kloppers and Jacobs – and every other peace-loving Capetonian – should spur us into action. These two especially were decent people whose work was nothing short of vocational, as they chose service for the betterment of our society, which led to their deaths. It is beyond tragic… and even more so that nobody has come forward with information that can identify their killers. In Kloppers’ case, it is especially confusing, as so many people are being affected by the construction delays – the people who are losing their jobs, as well as those waiting for homes. In Jacobs’ case, because we desperately need more soft-hearted, kind and loving people like him among us.