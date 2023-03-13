Last week I called up a prominent corporation and made them a proposition that they shouldn’t have refused. But they did. It was after I had stumbled upon the article about Shaiyene Fritz – the 21-year-old Lavender Hill local who is a world champion in the game of Chinese 8-Ball pool.

It bothered me that she was selling washing powder on the side to make enough money to go compete in a world masters’ tournament in China. Shaiyene Fritz, 21 is selling washing powder to raise funds. I suggested that they sponsor her the R40 000 that she needs, so she can focus on her game and possibly even bring home the sizable prize money, thanks to them. I made a very good pitch about the excellent PR for them and their corporate social investment spend, as their brand aligns perfectly with her chosen sport.

More on this My shot at glory: Lavender Hill pool player targets top position at championships in China

This entire article could’ve been about how they did the right thing and how because of them, she is now on her way to China. And because she is such a champion already, there’s a very good chance she would come back a winner, which would mean even more exposure for their brand on TV, online and in newspaper and magazine articles. I would’ve interviewed her on my radio show, and I’m pretty sure other DJs would’ve done the same.

In each case, they would’ve mentioned the brand responsible for her going and winning. There’s a small chance international networks would’ve picked up on the story, resulting in even more valuable exposure. Let me not even talk about the chance of a reality TV show, or a documentary.

They would’ve gotten their R40 000 back many times over in free advertising. Instead, you still don’t know who the hell I am talking about. And I hope they are also reading this at the moment and realise what an opportunity they’ve missed. Shaiyene is one of hundreds, if not thousands of extremely talented young South Africans who have skills but no cash, and no ready benefactors.

WORLD CLASS: Shaiyene Fritz, 21, a SA pool player. They fall outside of the metrics used to determine who gets funding or sponsorship and who doesn’t. Sure her chosen sport is a little on the obscure side, but that is beside the fact that her success will inspire others on the Cape Flats to follow their dreams, whatever it may be. We can’t keep paying lip service to wanting to help uplift vulnerable youth in at-risk communities, while at the same time not seizing opportunities like this, especially when it is being presented on a silver platter.

The long-term benefits are obvious, which is why it confounds me that Shaiyene is having to struggle the way she does. It confounds me even more that our government agencies are prepared to spend billions on flag poles, stadiums or branding deals with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, all for short-term gain while an investment like this makes much more sense. They all understand the value in playing the long game, but choose to slap the Shaiyenes of the world in the face with ignorance.

There’s another conversation to be had around successful people of colour, who have managed to pull themselves out of the gutters and into the boardrooms, and now refuse to pay it forward. For example: there are hundreds of Coloured business people who started life out on the Cape Flats and who could easily now afford to sponsor a few dozen Shaiyenes from their hood. But they choose to look the other way.

I know there are a few counter-arguments and I am not wanting to sweep those aside. I understand the marketing, branding and advertising landscapes very well and get that companies want to see value, especially when they are “giving away” money. I get that those business people that I criticise may be doing other good deeds, but I am specifically focusing on the importance of inspiring young, potential sports stars, whose dreams are squashed by their circumstances.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Sponsoring sports people shouldn’t rely solely on how much you are going to get out of it right now. That thinking is why soccer, rugby and cricket get all the sponsor attention and kids who excel at, say, archery or Chinese Pool, get nothing.

And we all understand the cohesive role of sport in our society. We also agree that a lot of potential talent lay dormant in our communities, and that squandered potential then gets directed into the kind of crime that spirals out of control and affects us all. Other countries like Australia and Jamaica have well-established and well-funded sports academies that have paid off handsomely over the years; not in immediate dividends, but in high-performing athletes who both inspire others and pay it forward, which in turn improves society and everyone’s bottom line.