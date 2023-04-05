A 47-year-old Durban woman who allegedly staged her own kidnapping appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. It is alleged the woman was found at a Bed and Breakfast in Pietermaritzburg with all her jewellery, which she claimed was taken by the kidnappers inside her handbag.

According to an incident report, it is further alleged that there was video footage of the woman gambling at a casino in Pietermaritzburg while her husband worked with police to find her. The kidnapping incident was reported to police on Monday afternoon. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received a complaint of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Clay Field Drive in Phoenix.

“It was reported that the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home, which is situated a short distance from the business premises. “A few moments later, her husband received a phone call from her, reporting that she was kidnapped and pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release.” According to the incident report, an amount of R2 million was initially demanded for her safe release, which was later reduced to R400 000.

The husband allegedly told police that this was not the first time his wife had been kidnapped. In May 2021, he had paid an amount of R30 000, and his wife was dropped of at SAPS Durban Central, and the matter was not reported to police. During Monday’s incident it is alleged the husband found his wife’s car abandoned and thereafter received a call from a male demanding R2 million ransom for his wife’s release.

It was allegedly revealed that the wife could have been with one of her friends and then contacted her husband and spoke freely to him, insisting that he deposit the money into her account. After hostage negotiations, police made their way to Pietermaritzburg. They found the woman at a Bed and Breakfast booked under a false name.

Police managed to break into the room and found the woman laying on the bed in a relaxed position. She alleged claimed that she had been injected by the kidnappers but refused any medical treatment. In addition to her jewellery, police also found a large sum of money.

The woman has been charged with perjury. “Police are sending a strong warning to anyone who is contemplating to fake their own kidnappings for any reason or waste state resources by opening false cases that they will be met with the flaming wrath of the law,” said Netshiunda. “Kidnapping is not a matter to joke about, and police have been working hard and stretching resources in a quest to prevent kidnapping, which had seen a slight increase of late.”