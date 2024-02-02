The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) conducted more than 800 inspections at licensed liquor outlets across the province between December 15, and January 15. The Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen said the 816 inspections were also inclusive of the new licenses which has to be inspected within three months of their licence being issued.

He said a total of 24 joint operations were conducted with other law enforcement agencies including the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Law Enforcement. “I commend the WCLA for the work they are doing. Having joined them during inspections in Delft, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Lingelethu West and Plettenberg Bay it became clear that the Authority seeks to ensure that outlets are fully compliant with all of their licensing prescripts,” Allen said. “It was encouraging to note how firm, decisive and fair the inspectors are, as they sought to ensure that there is very little interruption in the economic activity of the outlets. Regrettably there are times when certain outlets do not adhere.”

During the inspections, 33 compliance notices were issued which relates to a failure by licensees to display documentation relating to the licence and 16 non-compliance reports were submitted for more serious transgressions. This can lead to licence conditions, suspension or the revocation of a licence being instituted. “The interventions by the inspectors are very important, particularly in our hotspot areas,” Allen said.

“The second quarter crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year, indicate that in the Western Cape, 16 people were killed, 12 attempted murders occurred, six alleged rapes were reported and 119 grievous bodily harm assault (GBH) cases happened at liquor outlets,” he said. “The WCLA has a role to play in combating crimes, by ensuring that licenced liquor outlets trade in a responsible, yet profitable manner.” He has urged all liquor traders to comply with various regulations.