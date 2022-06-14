“They are devils.” These were the words used to describe families and supporters of the suspects who appeared in the dock on Monday for the mob murder of Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

Parents and supporters of the alleged killers filled the court bankies following three more arrests for the attack which saw the 30-year-old driver being mercilessly beaten to death and set alight. Abongile died on a veldjie in Parkwood nearly two weeks ago after being falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies. LAID TO REST IN E.CAPE: Driver Abongile Mafalala. Picture supplied It later transpired that he was in the area to drop two passengers.

Videos of the vicious attack show an angry mob of over 100 mense hitting him with poles, spades and other objects as skollies stripped his Toyota Avanza and set his body alight. On Monday, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Charne Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg and a 15-year-old laaitie appeared together in the dock. CASE: From top left, Carlton Williams, Antonio Bailey, Ashwin Tifflon, Nathan Leeman. Pictures supplied The group is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and malicious damage to property.

During proceedings, it was revealed that the 15-year-old, who allegedly set his pit bull on Abongile, would be released into his guardian’s care, while Witbooi and Spannenberg would join their co-accused in Pollsmoor Prison. Ivan Ruiters and Yuven Nawat Outside court, Abongile’s emotional friend, Thobeka Pikini, voiced her disgust at the parents who supported their children at court saying they are “evil”. IN: Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg, Charne Johnson “They don’t have a heart. You know someone who doesn’t have a heart, they are Satan! They are devils.

“Yes, you can support your child but in a proper way. Not like that, like you are making a show of it. It seems like they are happy, like it’s a party to them. I hate them with my whole heart.” Abongile’s brother, Gcinumzi,44, says the family is still traumatised but feel a bit better after laying him to rest in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. He says the family is watching the case closely and believes the sterling work done by Grassy Park Police will secure convictions.

“We are very happy with the service [from police] and we can see they are doing their best. “At this stage we can’t even say how we feel. It is traumatising to know how Abongile died and what he went through. “If he was just shot, we could maybe still forgive them but the way they attacked him, he didn’t even have a chance to explain.