A Heideveld ouma had a fun-filled day as she celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday. Wilhelmina Fluks had her bash in Susan Court where she was showered with gifts and surrounded by family and friends.

Her daughter Roseline, 62, says her mom still has all her faculties and is independent. “My mother still does everything for herself and she doesn’t need help from anyone. We only have a problem with her when one of us waters her plants. WONDERFUL TO SEE: Daughter Roseline at mother’s party “She shouts at us and tells us that we pour too much water and that we are going to kill her plants so she would rather get off her bed to do it on her own,” she laughs.

Wilhelmina’s surname Fluks is Afrikaans for diligent and industrious. The ouma previously said the reason for her longevity is because she honoured her parents and God. Roseline tells the Daily Voice there’s been a new addition to the family.

“Nothing has changed since the Daily Voice visited us last year except that she has another great-great-grandchild. “It is really nice that all the other generations have seen her, which is something some other people never experience. “And it is also wonderful that they see someone who doesn’t struggle to move around in the house.

“She still doesn’t use kimbies, she gets up and goes to the bathroom and helps herself.” The family also received a birthday cake which was delivered by Charlesville Shoprite manager Vuyani Kwayiman. SWEET TREAT: Ouma Wilhelmina & Vuyani “A staff member who lives close to Auntie Wilhelmina came and told me about her birthday.

“I decided to come and celebrate with her on behalf of our branch. “This is something that we usually do for special birthday celebrations like when someone turns 100,” says the manager. SPECIAL OCCASION: Shoprite manager Vuyani delivers ouma’s birthday cake Wilhelmina was born on 15 May 1916 in Montagu and has lived in Heideveld for the past 25 years.