A Kensington toddler tragically lost her life after she allegedly fell into an open drain. The little body of Skyler Salie, who was only 19 months old, was found 10 hours after she went missing inside an open manhole near the intersection of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue on Saturday.

It is believed that Skyler and her mother were walking home in the early hours of the morning when she fell into the open hole. Her mother reported the incident and emergency services spent more than 10 hours trying to retrieve her body. TRAGEDY: Body of Skyler Salie retrieved from drain. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that SAPS divers assisted from 6am to retrieve the body.

He explains: “The Provincial Diving unit assisted by Crime Scene experts were searching for the body of [the] child on Saturday, 16 December, since 6am in the morning. “Reports suggested that the mother and child were on their way home in the early hours of the morning when the child fell into a manhole near to the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington.” Skyler’s little body was later discovered after divers went to great lengths to retrieve the body, with Swartbooi adding: “The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body. We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation." The toddler’s mother didn’t want to comment on the tragedy when she was approached for comment on Sunday. LOSS: Family in tears at scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg has urged the Kensington community to avoid speculation surrounding the girl’s death.