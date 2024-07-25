Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, got the cold shoulder at the Free State High Court on Wednesday, where his ex-goose, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, completely ignored him. The former couple, along with seven others, including Magudumana’s father, were in court for their pretrial conference.

With cameras focused on Magudumana as she entered the court dressed in a black Nike hoodie and beige pants, she went to hug her father, Zolile Sekeleni, before taking her seat. She did not even turn to look at Bester, who walked in and sat in the row behind her. Bester interacted briefly with the co-accused seated next to Magudumana, who simply looked ahead. The accused, Bester, Magudumana, Sekeleni, Xando Moyo, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Teiho Makhotsa, Senohe Matsoara and James Lipholo face charges relating to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

The co-accused are charged with defeating the ends of justice and helping an inmate escape custody. They are also implicated in the murder of Katlego Bereng, whose burnt body was found in Bester’s cell following his escape. The case was postponed to July 31. Two of the accused in the matter will need to apply for Legal Aid. Bester has appointed advocate Lerato Moela as his legal representative.