Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has asked a court for the death penalty and for his co-accused to be set free. Addressing the Free State High Court, Bester represented himself after his lawyers recused themselves, allegedly over unpaid fees.

He has been given seven days to appoint new legal counsel. “Your Honour, I say this as a broken man and I say this wholeheartedly, it tears me apart to see these people (co-accused) in this court, knowing well that they are suffering for something they know nothing about,” he said. Quoting legislation that has since been abolished, he requested that he be given the death penalty via a petition that will be signed by the public.

“Immediately I will agree to it and we can end this matter. I came here with 80 cars, I woke up at 2am. I’ve been having chains on my feet. My feet are ice. I cannot feel my toes at this point. This is not the way I want to proceed, your Honour. “If it means that this court can accept the petition and the public can sign it, then we can put all this to rest. I am at peace. I know what I’ve done and what I have not done,” Bester said. He took swipes at the Department of Correctional Services, claiming that even when he would consult with his legal team, their calls were being recorded and that he feared for his mental wellbeing.