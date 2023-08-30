The State has rejected a claim by Nandipha Magudumana that she had been kidnapped by Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester before they were busted in Tanzania. A teary-eyed Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court through her legal representatives that she had been forced into a vehicle by Bester.

She declined to take the stand and exercised her right to remain silent, only offering an affidavit to the court which claimed her lover, Bester, forced her into a vehicle before they escaped the country by car. She further stated that Bester threatened her and she was scared, alone and helpless when she was taken out of SA. As part of her reasons for why she should be granted bail, the qualified doctor said she was the primary caregiver of her two daughters, aged 11 and six years old.

But according to investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Tieho Flyman, who is attached to the Free State Organised Crime in Bloemfontein, both Magudumana and Bester were the masterminds behind his jail break. “I categorically dispute that she was kidnapped and forced into a car and somehow found herself in Tanzania,” said Flyman in his opposing affidavit. He said they were both signatories to multiple properties rented in Hyde Park and River Club and acted in cahoots.

Flyman said Magudumana also drove from Gauteng to fetch Bester in KwaZulu-Natal after his daring escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. He told the court that Magudumana had chosen to elope with Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer. The court also heard how Magudumana and Bester were lovey-dovey with each other when they appeared in court together last week.