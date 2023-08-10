Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited in court on Tuesday as the couple and their 10 co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. The duo appeared alongside Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Magudumana’s father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela and suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen, and the latest three G4S employees added to the list of accused last month – Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier.

Bester was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rape and murder. In May last year Bester, with the help of Magudumana, planned an elaborate prison escape after he allegedly faked his own death. On Tuesday, Magudumana was in good spirits as she sat next to her berk, with the two wearing matching white tops. They gazed into each other’s eyes and even held handjies during the proceedings. The court heard from the State that another postponement was to be requested. However, before matters were adjourned, Nandipha’s lawyer Machini Motloung said the doctor is still involved in a civil litigation and will therefore continue to reserve her right to apply for bail.

Machini said the manner in which Magudumana was transported from Kroonstad Prison to court “had all ingredients of indignity”. Bester’s representative, Kabelo Matee, also stated that his client was being treated inhumanely. He claimed that Bester was being held in handcuffs in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for 23 hours a day.

Matee added that he went to see his client in the court cells, and to his surprise, Bester was handcuffed even though he was locked up in a cell. He told the court an application for the inhumane treatment and conditions Bester is subjected to will be brought before the high court. Matee also listed a klomp items to the value of R29 million which went missing during Bester’s arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, in April.

Charges were filed at the Lanseria Airport police station. The list, which was read out in court, includes an iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at R36 000, Samsung S23 valued at R32 000, Samsung Z4 valued at R40 000, iPod 16 valued at R18 000, Macbook Air 16 valued at R12 500, Macbook Pro 16 valued at R34 600, Burberry card holder valued at R15 500, Burberry sunglasses valued at R11 500, Tom Ford sunglasses valued at R9 500, HP laptop valued at R41 000, Louis Vuitton R51 000, wedding ring worth R350 000, two AMS watches valued at R2.5m, two FM watches valued at R2.5m, two Rolex watches valued at R2.6m, another watch valued at R1 750 and an item only labelled as ‘PP’ valued at R1.9m. Cash totalling R295 000 – $36 000 in US dollars, 7.2m in Tanzanian currency, 1.4m in Zambian currency, £500 000 and 150 000 Swiss francs – were reported missing.