An innocent teenager was gunned down in front of his Hanover Park home as he was seeing his mom off to work. Zubaira Hendricks, 17, walked his mom out but as she pulled away in her work contract van, two suspects walked up to him and opened fire at him.

The Grade 9 learner at Spes Bona High had just celebrated his 17th birthday on Monday. His hartseer mom Riaana’s last memory of him alive was when he was saying goodbye to her as she left for work on Wednesday morning at around 6.40am. DEVASTATED: Mom Riaana Hendricks. Picture supplied She tells the Daily Voice that she watched in horror as Zubaira fell to the ground.

“I got into the van and reversed and he came after me and then two guys came past us. “I then heard two gunshots and I saw him fall. I got out of the van.” She says she couldn’t get out of the minibus fast because the door handle was stuck.

“When I got to him, he was on the ground and started screaming,” the mom says. “I couldn’t take note of the suspects because they ran as soon as they were done shooting.” Riaana says she rushed Zubaira to the hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The mother says she has no idea why her son was shot. “He was shot in the neck and also in his right side, he died at the hospital,” she explains. “He was not a gangster, he was preparing to go to school when he thought of coming to see me off.

“Everyone knows that he was a good child, he went to school, I am really going to miss him.” SCENE: Zubaira was gunned down in front of his home. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says cops were called to the hospital. “At the hospital police were informed of the death of a 17-year-old male who succumbed to gunshot wounds to his chest.