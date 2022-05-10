A stolen water meter has left residents in a Mitchells Plain street without water for the whole day and residents say it is not the first time skelms have robbed them of a basic service. Charmaine Morris, a resident of Angel Crescent in Woodlands, said their water was off since Sunday after water came gushing out of a drain near a field on the street.

“(On Sunday night) somebody stole something from the drain so the water was pouring out of there and it caused the whole road to flood,” says Charmaine. “During the day, the council came out and they had to put the water off so they could fix it. “The water only came back close to 4pm (Monday) and we are glad they fixed it.”

The 64-year-old pensioner said the area has experienced small electric outages due to people stealing copper from nearby boxes while drain covers are constantly jepped. FLOODED: Drain water in street “Our children have to be careful when they ride their bikes or play outside because the drain covers go missing and it’s always these guys who take it to sell for drugs or whatever. “When you drive here, you have to watch out for the drains because tyres get damaged.”