Hollywood star Charlize Theron and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe have thrown their weight, and financial aid, behind rescue efforts in flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

Motsepe, who is also the president of the Confederation of African Football, yesterday pledged R30 million to the flood victims.

Under his Motsepe Foundation, he joined a high power delegation on Saturday – including Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala – who visited various communities affected by floods in Durban.

Over 400 people have died and 40 000 left homeless in the unprecedented flood.

Motsepe said: “We came here to make a humble donation of R30 million to help our people.

“Under the leadership of the king and various traditional leaders, we have appointed a committee that will include faith-based organisations and government.

“We want this R30 million to be spent as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile Oscar winner and human rights activist Charlize, through her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), has embarked on a quest to raise funds for victims of the floods.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the actress, who is also a UN Messenger of Peace, shared the shocking visuals of the aftermath of the deadly floods.

She encouraged her fans and followers from around the world to donate towards the disaster relief efforts.

She wrote: “My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I’m hoping you’ll find it in your heart to help.

“Every $8000 (about R118 000) we raise helps our partners with one week’s worth of support (food, water, basic needs) to displaced families staying in community halls.”

