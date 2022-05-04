Eskom started implementing stage 2 load shedding from Tuesday and said it would continue for the rest of the week. Eskom said load shedding would end on Monday at 5am.

It said this has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators. On Sunday generation units at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg, Arnot as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns. Further delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power stations have added to the capacity constraints.