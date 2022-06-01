A ballistics expert says the bullet which hit the son of top criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was meant for his father. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court where Warrant Officer Aasiyah Allie took the stand in the ongoing trial.

More details from the crime scene which rocked the legal fraternity nearly four years ago indicate that the man who gunned down Mihalik fired two shots at his head but one bullet ricocheted and hit his son. BULLET POINTS: Ballistics expert Aasiyah Allie Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti stood together in the dock as they heard they were facing five charges related to the attack on Mihalik, including murder, two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The trio were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit after Mihalik, 50, was gunned down outside his children’s school in Green Point on 30 October 2018.

Two men approached Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window. According to the State, camera footage points to Biyela as the shooter. It is alleged that Biyela approached Mihalik’s car on foot and fired two fatal shots to Mihalik’s head, while his children were seated in the car. Mihalik’s son, 8, sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. His daughter, 17, who was in the back seat, was not injured.