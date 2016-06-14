There was chaos in a Mitchells Plain shopping centre after a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of shoppers.

According to resident Evan Johannes, who spoke to the Daily Voice after the incident on Friday afternoon, the victim ran into Promenade Mall to escape his attackers and collapsed and died at about 1.50pm in front of Ackermans.

PANIC: Promenade Mall, Mitchells Plain

“I was in the mall when I heard people shouting and I saw this bra running in,” he says.

“You could see he was a bietjie hurt but then two guys caught him again and the one stabbed him a paar times before he ran away.

“The bra that was stabbed was lying here on the floor outside Ackermans and his sweater was full of blood. You just saw red and then people came to check on him.

“It looked like they knew him because they were crying over him and then I heard them crying because he died.”

Videos sent to the Daily Voice, show the man lying on the floor as shoppers look at his blood-soaked body; a woman stands over him, talking to him while onlookers take videos and pictures.

In another video, a woman can be heard saying she saw him being stabbed by another man who ran out of the centre, while security guards try to stop people recording.

A Daily Voice source reveals the victim was allegedly a member of the Mongrels gang and might have been targeted by a rival gang.

“The bra that was stabbed was die regte hand van ‘n Mongrel maar ek ken nie sy naam nie,” says the anonymous source.

“I heard he was involved in another death a few weeks ago so this now was probably a revenge saak.”

Another video showed a man being apprehended in the mall parking lot by police.

However, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi could not confirm an arrest.

“The 26-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. According to reports, he ran into the mall where he collapsed following the attack,” he says.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested while a murder investigation has been opened.”

A representative of Promenade Mall on Sunday refused to comment on the incident, saying it was now “a police matter”.

