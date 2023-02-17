A 75-year-old woman has been sleeping on the street after her nephew threw her out of her own house. The ouma has been homeless for a month after she was evicted from her home in Eikendal, Kraaifontein. The sickly grandmother, Rachel Louw, even spent a night behind bars at the Kraaifontein SAPS after being arrested on a charge of intimidation.

This after her nephew’s wife made a case because she was too close to her home in Perth Street. Rachel believes she lost her home because she is illiterate. NO HOME: Rachel Louw, 75, has been sleeping on the street. Picture: Solly Lottering “I cannot read or write and I’m looking for a lawyer to help me after my sister’s son threw me out of the house where I grew up,” says the hartseer old lady.

“I am currently living on the street with my son and his girlfriend Amelia and their two children. “The sheriff forbade us to go anywhere near the house in Perth Street. “We’ve been living like this since January. I am sick, I have asthma and bronchitis and heart problems.”

ACCOMODATION: Ouma with Amelia Booysen in a Kombi. Picture: Solly Lottering Rachel’s possessions were gooied uit on the pavement. “We stay here in rain and shine; the Kraaifontein police are aware of my plight and the private security guards, they all patrol here. “I’ve stored some of my belongings with friends,” the ouma explains.

She says it all started when her sister became ill with Alzheimer’s: “He took over when his mother became ill and he threw me out. I have been banned from the home where I grew up, the only home I’ve ever known. “I am the last of 10 siblings and the house is supposed to come to me. “Now I have to sleep outside in a Kombi. I am so stressed out, some people come here and give us food.”

The ou vrou says the final indignity came when she was arrested on January 29 for being too close to her childhood home. “I had to sleep in the cells,” she cries. “The case was withdrawn the next day after I appeared in court.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, confirms: “A case of intimidation is being investigated by Kraaifontein SAPS detectives.

“The suspect, a 75-year-old woman, was arrested on January 29 and appeared in court the next day. “The complainant, a 52-year-old family member, indicated that she did not want to proceed with the case and the case was withdrawn by the senior public prosecutor. “The case is a result of a family dispute about a deceased estate.”

Ouma Rachel says she has all the documents to prove the house is hers. “I have the title deed of the house, but we need a proper lawyer. We don’t have money now but when I get my pension in March we will find one.” IT’S MINE: Rachel with a title deed. Anyone who would like to assist Rachel can call 063 069 2529.