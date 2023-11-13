There was chaos on the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday when hundreds of police officers clashed with pro-Palestine supporters involved in a standoff with pro-Israel supporters. Police arrested four people for public violence, spokesman FC van Wyk confirmed.

He says: “We can confirm that SAPS took action using stun grenades and the water cannon when disgruntled protesters disobeyed instruction by SAPS members to disperse. “Four adult males were arrested and detained on charges of public violence. “Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.”

The violence was triggered after pro-Palestine marchers tried to remove Israeli flags, saying they didn’t want to see these flags being flown in Cape Town, and cops stepped in. The clash came a day after a massive pro-Palestinian march to the Western Cape provincial legislature on Saturday, where an estimated 150 000 people showed up in a historic first for Cape Town. This peaceful march was addressed by anti-apartheid activist Professor Allan Boesak, as well as ANC MP Mandla Mandela and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, among others, who all called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and Gaza, and the closure of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria.

Mandla Mandela. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Over 12 000 Palestinians have been killed, and hospitals, schools, churches and residences bombed after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched an attack on Israel a month ago. According to reports, 1200 Israelis and foreigners, mostly in communities bordering the Gaza Strip, have been killed. In Sea Point on Sunday, hundreds of cops formed a barrier between about 1000 pro-Palestine supporters and a small pro-Israeli group.

The latter had arranged for a “Prayer and Proclamation for Israel and South Africa” event at the Mandela Glasses. Several cops were filmed removing Tshisimani Centre for Activist Education member and former head of the Parliamentary Protection Services, Zelda Holtzman, whose cellphone was also confiscated. Pastor Brad Espin from the Church on the Rise, who were part of the pro-Israel prayer group, said: “We’re praying for the hostages but in war, there’s casualties.