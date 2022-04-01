Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Regirl “RiRi” Ngobeni has graduated from the University of the Western Cape.

Regirl completed her Bachelor of Education degree (Foundation Phase) and says she feels excited by her achievement.

“I have been waiting for this moment and it finally came. I am so proud of myself, with the things that I have achieved so far,” she says cheerfully.

“Everything is going so well for me, I’m really happy.”

She says soccer has always been part of her life and was not a distraction while she pursued her education goal.

“All my achievements are because of football.

“It’s never been an issue for me (to balance sport with academics) as I have always been a top performer while playing soccer,” Regirl explains.

“I’m presented with new challenges every day, but I find ways to deal with them.

The Mpumalanga-born footie star has represented South Africa at Under-17 and Under-20 levels and last season she got an opportunity to play for the senior women’s team, Banyana Banyana, in the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement, UWC said: “Keeping a good balance between sport and education, and succeeding with flying colours, is a huge challenge that has crushed the careers of many university student-athletes – not that of Regirl Ngobeni.

KICKOFF: Regirl in action at match

It said despite her busy schedule, Regirl completed her Bachelor of Education degree in the standard time, joining hundreds of students who graduated on Wednesday.

UWC stated: “Riri, as Ngobeni is affectionately known in football circles, has also been a top performer on the field of play, and her heroics were rewarded with the Best Goalkeeper of the Season award at the HollywoodBets Super League annual awards ceremony at the weekend.

“She was pivotal in helping the UWC Women’s Football team finish third in the league last season and to be in the top 10 of the best women’s teams on the African continent.”

[email protected]