Philippi residents say the disastrous state of a road full of potholes is causing them stress and damaging their vehicles. They say Williston Road in Knole Park has more holes than tar.

Rasheeda Shaw says she had to fork out money to fix her car. “I have been living here for the last six years and in that time, Williston Road has just been getting worse,” she says. “I need to use that road every day but it is getting harder to drive there because the road keeps on breaking.

“Uber and Bolt drivers do not even come here anymore because nobody wants to put their car through all of that. “I have had to change all four tyres of my car, which has cost me over R3 000.” Williston Road serves as the main road in the area and is also the entrance to the Ottery cemetery.

“When there is a funeral then there are buses that come down that road and of course, they are heavy which puts more strain on the road. “Before, the City would come and fix the road but every time it rains then we have the same issues again,” says Rasheeda. SIMPLY GATVOL: Williston Road innie Knole Park Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, says the City has a special programme for the maintenance of gravel roads, such as Williston Road.

“In terms of this programme, we regrade gravel roads twice a year,” he says. “This happens before and after the winter season and the local depot assists with ad-hoc interventions as and when required.” He says Williston Road was regraded on 1 June 2022.