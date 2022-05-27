The trial of alleged child molester and killer Mohydian Pangaker was brought to a halt on Wednesday after the man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk became sick with diarrhea, the NPA confirmed.
The case which is currently being heard in camera at the Western Cape High Court has seen Pangaker’s own relatives take the stand against him to testify about his alleged sex crimes.
Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.