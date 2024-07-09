A family of 19 from Tafelsig is pleading with good Samaritans to assist them with donations after their home burned down.
The family is currently sleeping in their cars and a bakkie, as well as makeshift shelters around the house.
Kashiefa Matthee says the fire was started by her sister-in-law’s five-year-old son who was playing with matches in the front room.
The blaze tore through their house in Kilimanjaro Street, including a separate entrance and a Wendy house on the property, on Saturday, 29 June.
Kashiefa says: “The small ones were playing, but then the one disappeared, when my sister-in-law shouted at him, he didn't answer. When they came in to come and fetch him, the whole room was already burning.”
She says everything was covered in flames in a matter of minutes and they could only watch helplessly as their home was destroyed.
“In the room where the fire started there was a wooden double bunk, cupboards and foam mattresses.
Despite the devastation, she says they don’t blame the child and do not hold him responsible.
Kashiefa adds: “He is very traumatised, he doesn't know what he did, he cries and shouts in his sleep.”
The City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Quinton Leon, says their teams responded to the call for help at 11.30 am.
He confirms the fire was caused by a child playing with matches and igniting the bedding.
The family is now calling for assistance with necessities such as building materials, clothes, blankets and food.
Homeowner, Valerie Lewis,55, says while she doesn’t expect ward councillor Washiela Harris to rebuild her house, they do need a helping hand.
She says they don’t have access to the bathroom and toilet: “You must pull your pants down in the rain to pee.”
Harris says she explained to the family that the City is not responsible for fixing the privately owned property.
“I informed them that the City will collect debris, but it needs to be at the front of the property as the City cannot enter the property,” she explains.
If you would like to assist with donations contact Khasiefa Matthee on 067 2368 073.