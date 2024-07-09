A family of 19 from Tafelsig is pleading with good Samaritans to assist them with donations after their home burned down. The family is currently sleeping in their cars and a bakkie, as well as makeshift shelters around the house.

Kashiefa Matthee says the fire was started by her sister-in-law’s five-year-old son who was playing with matches in the front room. In need: Kashiefa Matthee. Picture: Byron Lucas The blaze tore through their house in Kilimanjaro Street, including a separate entrance and a Wendy house on the property, on Saturday, 29 June. Kashiefa says: “The small ones were playing, but then the one disappeared, when my sister-in-law shouted at him, he didn't answer. When they came in to come and fetch him, the whole room was already burning.”

She says everything was covered in flames in a matter of minutes and they could only watch helplessly as their home was destroyed. Gutted: The remainder of what used to be the bathroom. Picture: supplied “In the room where the fire started there was a wooden double bunk, cupboards and foam mattresses. Despite the devastation, she says they don’t blame the child and do not hold him responsible.

Kashiefa adds: “He is very traumatised, he doesn't know what he did, he cries and shouts in his sleep.” The City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Quinton Leon, says their teams responded to the call for help at 11.30 am. Temporary: Family living out of their car at the moment. Picture: Byron Lucas He confirms the fire was caused by a child playing with matches and igniting the bedding.

The family is now calling for assistance with necessities such as building materials, clothes, blankets and food. Homeowner, Valerie Lewis,55, says while she doesn’t expect ward councillor Washiela Harris to rebuild her house, they do need a helping hand. She says they don’t have access to the bathroom and toilet: “You must pull your pants down in the rain to pee.”