The residents Kuils River and the surrounding areas have been asked to assist several families whose homes burned down in the Kalkfontein informal settlement. Three families were left homeless after a devastating fire tore through a section of the camp in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two little girls, ages three and fourteen, are among the four people who sustained injuries in the blaze. Another family, along with their one-year-old daughter, made it out of the fire unharmed. Chris Zukie, a spokesperson for the fire victims who lost everything in the fire, says everything went up in flames in a matter of minutes.

Chris explains: “We don’t know what exactly happened but when we woke up there was fire around us. “The fire started in the next-door room and then we started shouting and calling people. “The people are hurting about losing their things.”

The residents of Kuils River and the surrounding area are asked to help the families whose homes burned down in the Kalkfontein informal settlement. Picture: Byron Lukas Chris says those who were affected lost all of their possessions, including important documents. “They lost their passports, clothes and beds. I lost all my clothes as well, I couldn't save anything I could only get my ID and phone,” a hartseer Chris tells the Daily Voice. The City’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Edward Bosch says their teams responded just after 3am.

He says the cause of the fire is unknown. Bosch says: "The call was received at 02.53am on 4 March. The first vehicle arrived at 3.07am. One female minor was transported to Red Cross Children's Hospital. One adult female with upper body burn wounds was transported to Tygerberg Hospital. One adult male with upper and lower extremities burn wounds was transported to Tygerberg Hospital." Victims' spokesman Chris pleaded for donations of food, clothing, bedding, and blankets for those affected.

Local councillor Ebrahim Sawant says that this is the second time in a week that a fire erupted in Kalkfontein. Sawant says: “We are approaching winter and people should be careful with the material that they use inside the camp. We are happy that no lives were lost, we feel for those people in informal settlements.” If you can assist with donations contact Ebrahim Sawant on 0843344786.