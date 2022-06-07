The discovery of the location of Meghan Cremer’s body took centre stage at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. While murder accused Jeremy Sias’ defence did not object to the details of the discovery, they have stated that he denies killing her.

Sias returned to court where the state called the investigating officer Sergeant Xolani Basso to the stand to speak about the day Sias was arrested. According to the indictment, Meghan, 29, was attacked by Sias on 3 August 2020 at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables in Philippi where she rented a cottage. MURDERED: Meghan, 29 Basso testified that on 6 August, he went to interview Sias at Philippi Police Station.

Sias allegedly told him that he had information to share but the officer needed to bring the mother of his children to the station, which he did. Basso brought the SAPS occurrence book showing that Sias was not injured or assaulted when he provided the information. Earlier in the trial, it was revealed that Sias pleaded not guilty to Meghan’s murder but conceded that he had dumped her body in Olieboom Road, Philippi, before returning to his friends at the shebeen.