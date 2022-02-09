Three weeks after the suspension of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, there are still no concrete developments into the sexual misconduct allegations against the MEC.

On Tuesday the office of Premier Alan Winde confirmed he was still waiting for the report by the independent investigator, advocate Jennifer Williams, into the veracity of the allegations against Fritz.

“Advocate Williams is in control of the process and the length of time needed for the completion of her independent investigation. The premier has requested for the investigation to be concluded as quickly as possible and we will communicate further once a report is made available to the premier,” said Winde’s spokesperson, Odette Cason.

SPEED IT UP: Premier Alan Winde

On whether there is an update on the police inquiry, Cason said: “Please refer to SAPS, which is best placed to provide an update. The premier has met with provincial police commissioner and has emphasised his full support for the inquiry. He has also encouraged complainants to lay criminal charges.”

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, confirmed that police had opened an inquiry but said police cannot act unless a complainant lays a charge.

Meanwhile Fritz’s brother, Robbie Fritz, claimed his brother was a victim of dirty politics.

He said the family was devastated by the sexual misconduct allegations and believed his brother was a target as other “black DA leaders” all left or were forced to resign.

Fritz, who previously served as social development MEC, is accused of sexually assaulting young women in his office.

He was suspended on 23 January and withdrew from his position as DA provincial leader.

