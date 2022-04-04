The murder trial of show jumper Meghan Cremer is set to begin next month after several delays.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the matter would be heard at the Cape High Court from May 13.

Jeremy Sias is facing charges of murder, robbery, theft and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged role in the murder.

Meghan, 30, who was reported missing, was found dumped on a sand mine in Schaapkraal in Philippi in August 2019.

The show jumper had known Sias, who worked as a general worker on a friend’s farm.

The young woman was last seen leaving her Rietvlei home in Philippi on August 3, 2019.

The State is set to prove that Sias used a blue ribbon to strangle Meghan and that he placed her body inside the boot of her Toyota Auris and drove around the farmlands in a bid to dispose of the body.

The State also intends to prove that Sias had stolen her handbag, cellphone and bank cards which he had used to make withdrawals after she disappeared.

During the abduction, he allegedly beat the 30-year-old Woodstock Bakery manager in the face so hard that he broke her nose so that she would reveal her bank PINs.

He then allegedly approached his co-accused, Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha, to help sell her car and they were caught with the vehicle.

The duo have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder.

